4-Day Weather Forecast For Bedford
BEDFORD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance drizzle then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
