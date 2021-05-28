Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bedford

Posted by 
Bedford Post
Bedford Post
 18 days ago

BEDFORD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdCMl_0aEVnkrV00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance drizzle then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bedford Post

Bedford Post

Bedford, KY
23
Followers
75
Post
533
Views
ABOUT

With Bedford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedford, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bedford, KYPosted by
Bedford Post

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(BEDFORD, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bedford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bedford, KYPosted by
Bedford Post

Live events coming up in Bedford

1. Choices for a Successful Marriage; 2. 2021 Customer Appreciation 3 Day Event; 3. Country Corner Store in Sligo, Kentucky; 4. Handcrafted and Homespun Market - 2021; 5. Beef Quality & Care Assurance Certification;