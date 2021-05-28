Cornelius Drop-in Community Meeting to be Held at Robbins Park. Meeting to Discuss the Updated Robbins Park Master Plan. The Town of Cornelius Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department will hold a drop-in community meeting on Tuesday, June 15th, to discuss the latest draft of the updated Robbins Park Master Plan. It will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm in the Robbins Park shelter area. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will move indoors to the Community Room of Town Hall. Citizens can come at any point to learn more and provide feedback.