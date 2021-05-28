Bill Allowing Disciplinary Records to be Opened is Shifting Through Senate. Republicans are Sponsoring the Bill, While Democrats are Trying to Shut it Down. A bill that would open disciplinary records of government employees is crawling through the Senate, and employee unions and Democrats are determined to kill it. Lawmakers filed Senate Bill 355, the Government Transparency Act of 2021, in late March, and it has been stuck in committee since. The bill is sponsored primarily by three republicans. It’s expected the bill will be rolled into another measure to get around the crossover deadline, which for most bills was last week.