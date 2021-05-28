Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bill Allowing Disciplinary Records to be Opened is Shifting Through Senate

By Kayla Wright
WSIC
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Allowing Disciplinary Records to be Opened is Shifting Through Senate. Republicans are Sponsoring the Bill, While Democrats are Trying to Shut it Down. A bill that would open disciplinary records of government employees is crawling through the Senate, and employee unions and Democrats are determined to kill it. Lawmakers filed Senate Bill 355, the Government Transparency Act of 2021, in late March, and it has been stuck in committee since. The bill is sponsored primarily by three republicans. It’s expected the bill will be rolled into another measure to get around the crossover deadline, which for most bills was last week.

www.wsicweb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Senate Republicans#Bills#Shifting Through Senate#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

GOP Sen. John Thune Confirms Senate Will Take 2-Week Recess Without Deal on Policing Bill

The Senate's No. 2 GOP leader John Thune confirmed the Senate will take a two-week recess without reaching a bipartisan deal on a policing bill. GOP negotiator Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina set a "June or bust" goal on reaching a deal on revamping policing practices and holding officers accountable over misconduct. President Joe Biden initially set a deadline for lawmakers on May 25, the date when George Floyd, who is Black, died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin put a knee to his neck in 2020.
Lawmidfloridanewspapers.com

Bill opening up police internal records clears committee

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Democratic-led Senate committee voted Wednesday to advance a bill making police disciplinary records accessible to the public and mandating their disclosure in any civil or criminal court proceeding. The legislation also authorizes state agencies, counties and municipalities that operate law-enforcement agencies to establish community review...
Fishersville, VAWHSV

Senator explains “For the People” bill

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Since the 2020 election, lawmakers have talked about election reform. The “For the People” bill has been a commonly debated topic over the last few weeks. The bill is meant to expand voting rights, change campaign finance laws, reform districting guidelines and create new rules for...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Senate Republicans block Democrats' sweeping voting rights bill

Senate Republicans filibustered Democrats' signature voting rights bill on Tuesday, denying it the 60 votes needed to advance the bill and start debate. Why it matters: It's an expected-but-significant blow to Democrats' hopes of passing a sweeping federal elections overhaul to combat a wave of new voting restrictions in Republican-led states.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to back bill ending crack, powder cocaine sentence disparity: report

The Biden administration is reportedly set to endorse legislation on Tuesday that aims to eliminate the sentencing disparity between crack and powder cocaine offenses. Regina LaBelle, the acting director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, is reportedly planning to announce the administration’s support of a bill that would remove the sentencing imbalance during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, according to The Washington Post, which obtained a copy of LaBelle’s prepared written testimony.
Delaware StateWMDT.com

Delaware Senator introduces bill allowing Delmar PD to collectively bargain

DELMAR, DELAWARE- State Senator David Sokola is pushing for a bill that would allow Delmar Police officers to collectively bargain with the Delaware local government. “This gives them the clear right to bargain,” Senator Sokola said. Senator Sokola said he believed the Delaware Legislature previously resolved the issue by allowing...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Supreme Court backs protesters and rules blocking roads can be ‘lawful’ way to demonstrate

The Supreme Court has ruled that protests can be a “lawful excuse” to block roads, as the government pushes for new laws to limit peaceful demonstrations.Britain’s most senior judges said it was right to acquit a group of protesters who blockaded the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) arms fair in London in 2017.A ruling given on Friday morning said that protesters can have a “lawful excuse” defence against the offence of obstructing a highway, even where they have used “deliberately physically obstructive conduct”.“There should be a certain degree of tolerance to disruption to ordinary life, including disruption of traffic,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House panel includes $500 million election security grant in proposed appropriations bill

The House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday included $500 million for election security grants in one of the proposed appropriations bills for next year. The proposed fiscal 2022 Financial Services and General Government bill would give $500 million to the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) to distribute to states and territories to help address election security concerns. This includes moving to voting machines with voter-verified paper ballots and improving election administration.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Mellman: McConnell's specious argument against federal voting laws

In his long, largely unprincipled pursuit of power at any price, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has proved particularly adept at inventing constitutional principles and American history from whole cloth. So it was when McConnell fabricated the claim that the Senate didn’t confirm Supreme Court nominees in presidential election...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Democrats’ bid to rewrite US voting laws is blocked by GOP in Senate

An effort by congressional Democrats to rewrite U.S. election and voting laws stalled in the Senate Tuesday, blocked by a wall of Republican opposition. The bill, known as the For the People Act, represented a breathtaking federal infringement on states’ authority to conduct their own elections without fraud — and one meant to ultimately benefit Democrats, Republicans have argued.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats' narrow chance to retain control after 2022

The assumption among most politicians — and bettors — is that Republicans will win control of the House next year, perhaps the Senate too. It's reflected in the Democrats’ rushing to get anything done in this Congress, worried it's the last chance, and pressuring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down so they can tap a replacement. Republicans mainly want to thwart Joe Biden and not antagonize Donald Trump . Most even opposed a bi-partisan commission to investigate the Trump-inspired Jan. 6 mob assault on the Capitol.