Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(WOLF POINT, MT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wolf Point Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wolf Point:

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 40 °F 8 to 17 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.