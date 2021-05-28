Cancel
Lakeview, OR

Weather Forecast For Lakeview

Lakeview Digest
Lakeview Digest
 18 days ago

LAKEVIEW, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aEVnPH800

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lakeview, OR
With Lakeview Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s the cheapest gas in Lakeview Saturday

(LAKEVIEW, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Lakeview, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas. Ed's Fast Break at 1206 S G St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 715 N 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.