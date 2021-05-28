Cancel
Falls City, NE

Weather Forecast For Falls City

Falls City Daily
Falls City Daily
FALLS CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Riikg_0aEVnOdd00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Falls City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Falls City, NEPosted by
Falls City Daily

Thirsty truck? Here's Falls City's cheapest diesel

(FALLS CITY, NE) You could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on diesel in Falls City, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Falls City area went to Sac & Fox Tradn Post at 305 Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.77 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Phillips 66 at 1501 Harlan St, the survey found:
Falls City, NEPosted by
Falls City Daily

Save $0.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Falls City

(FALLS CITY, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Falls City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sac & Fox Tradn Post at 305 Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Casey's at 1221 Harlan St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.