Weather Forecast For Falls City
FALLS CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
