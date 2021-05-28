Cancel
Mental Health

Empathetic phone calls reduce loneliness, depression in older adults

By Sara Berg
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoneliness is a risk factor for overall mortality and conditions such as stroke and heart disease. It is also associated with depression and anxiety. And with the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been great concern about increased isolation and its effect on loneliness and other mental health conditions. For older adults who are more socioeconomically vulnerable, that risk increases. One way to overcome that isolation and loneliness is though empathy-focused telephone calls, says a recent study.

