Inmarsat appoints two senior leaders to advance UAV connectivity offering

By Press
suasnews.com
 28 days ago

New executives will focus on creating a product roadmap and reinforcing Inmarsat’s position as leading connectivity provider for the fast-growing commercial drone market. Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, has expanded its fast-growing division dedicated to connectivity for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones, with the addition of two new senior executives. The appointment of Jon Holmes as Senior Director of UAV Technology and Mark ter Hove as Senior Manager of European Market Development will drive forward Inmarsat’s plan to be the leading connectivity partner in this burgeoning sector.

www.suasnews.com
Jon Holmes
