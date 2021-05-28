Cancel
4-Day Weather Forecast For Deer River

Posted by 
 18 days ago

DEER RIVER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aEVn7iX00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 61 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

ABOUT

With Deer River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

