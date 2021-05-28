Shortage of Lifeguards Seen Across the Country
Lack of Lifeguards to Effect Mecklenburg County Park this Weekend. There’s a nationwide shortage of lifeguards, not just the county-run beach at Ramsey Creek Park which remains closed through Memorial Day weekend. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented many people from being indoors for lifeguard training which includes hands-on contact with trainers. Shortages of lifeguards are being reported from Florida to Missouri, from Dallas to Fresno—where some waterparks are being forced to close.www.wsicweb.com