Shortage of Lifeguards Seen Across the Country

Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the Grand Forks Park District has had to reduce hours at two local swimming pools, one of which will close on the weekends. The Elks Pool on 13th Avenue South closed on Friday, June 11, and will remain closed for the rest of the weekend. After that, the pool will be open from Monday to Friday, until lifeguard staffing levels can be met. Riverside Pool will remain open throughout the week, but both pools will close from 5 to 6 p.m., in order to give staff a break. Operating hours at both pools will be from 12 to 5 p.m., and then from 6 to 8:30 p.m.