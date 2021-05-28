Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Shortage of Lifeguards Seen Across the Country

By Kayla Wright
WSIC
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLack of Lifeguards to Effect Mecklenburg County Park this Weekend. There’s a nationwide shortage of lifeguards, not just the county-run beach at Ramsey Creek Park which remains closed through Memorial Day weekend. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented many people from being indoors for lifeguard training which includes hands-on contact with trainers. Shortages of lifeguards are being reported from Florida to Missouri, from Dallas to Fresno—where some waterparks are being forced to close.

www.wsicweb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Dallas#Memorial Day Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Springfield, MAwamc.org

Lifeguard Shortage Threatens City's Summer Plans

Plans to fully resume summer recreation programs in Springfield, Massachusetts have run up against a shortage of workers. Emerging from the pandemic that kept most public gathering spots closed or limited to small gatherings, Springfield was going to get its summer back, Mayor Domenic Sarno announced in April. "Our plans...
Janesville, WIspectrumnews1.com

Lifeguard shortage continues to affect community pools

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Owen Jenson and his dad, Mark, spend many summer mornings at the Rockport Pool. "I do swim during the school season for Craig High School, so, it keeps me in shape and it’s a lot of fun," Owen said. Saying they swim a lot of laps might...
PoliticsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Across the Country, Wyomingites Feel the Most Safe

A recent study by Safewise shows that 26% of Wyoming residents are worried about their safety on a daily basis, compared to the national average of 47%. The study also polls on states where people feel the most safe, and Wyoming ranks number one, with 86% of people saying they feel safe, compared to New Hampshire in second at 80%, and Louisiana in last at 34%.
The Villages, FLVillages Daily Sun

Only in The Villages: Biking across the country

John Cole rode hundreds of miles in hundred-degree weather to raise money for the World Orphans charity. Cole is a cyclist and has Rode in the Race Across the West ultramarathon. Cole is passionate about cycling and transitioned years ago from distance running. He said both sports require the same...
Minnesota Statektoe.com

Severe blood shortage across Minnesota

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage and the need for donors is critical. Spokeswoman Sue Thesenga:. “The country opens back up, elective surgeries are resuming and hospital demand for blood products is outpacing our current inventory which is depleting the nation’s blood inventory. We’ve also seen hospitals reporting higher numbers of traumas and emergency room visits.”
Escanaba, MIWLUC

Unicycling across the country for charity

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter Frank, a 19-year-old from Escanaba, decided to learn to unicycle when he was 11 years old. “I just thought it was the most mesmerizing thing and I was so astonished as a young 11-year-old boy,” he said. But about six years ago, Frank was fighting...
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Shortage of lifeguards in Grand Forks part of a national trend

Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the Grand Forks Park District has had to reduce hours at two local swimming pools, one of which will close on the weekends. The Elks Pool on 13th Avenue South closed on Friday, June 11, and will remain closed for the rest of the weekend. After that, the pool will be open from Monday to Friday, until lifeguard staffing levels can be met. Riverside Pool will remain open throughout the week, but both pools will close from 5 to 6 p.m., in order to give staff a break. Operating hours at both pools will be from 12 to 5 p.m., and then from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
CharitiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Year of cancelled blood drives and postponed operations because of COVID leaves hospitals across the country with only a few days supply of blood remaining as Red Cross asks for donations amid 'severe' national shortage

A rise in the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries requiring blood products over recent months have depleted the nation's blood inventory, causing the American Red Cross to appeal to Americans for immediate action. Hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room...
Florida Statefox13news.com

Florida leads nation in new daily cases of COVID-19, doctors say

TAMPA, Fla. - Things may be feeling more normal in the community, but the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, especially in the Sunshine State. Florida leads the nation for new daily cases of COVID-19 and Bay Area hospitals say the patients landing in their beds tend to be younger and unvaccinated.