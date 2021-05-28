Why health organizations should commit to fighting physician burnout

Most of us have heard the phrase “success is about who you know,” and that couldn’t be more true. The people we surround ourselves with are a direct reflection of our life and success. One thing that affects this is emotional intelligence, or EQ for short. It’s not just about how smart you are; it also has to do with your ability to understand and manage your own emotions and influence others. So what exactly is emotional intelligence? Well, it can be defined in two ways — either high levels of EQ means someone has a high level of self-awareness coupled with an understanding of other people’s emotions, or it means someone has the skill set required to work on teams effectively. There are five key parts to emotional intelligence.