Alphabet moonshot Loon is jolted by layoffs – but employees are finding jobs with tech titan

With the latest earnings, it became clear that the pandemic push was just the beginning for Big Tech as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Google owner Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were showered with money during first quarter, so much that even Wall Street that expected strong results was surprised. Although this success wasn't limited to tech titans as smaller companies such as chip designer AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) as well as social networks Snap (NYSE: SNAP) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) also delivered strong results, Big Tech showed it is on the ride of a lifetime as in every minute of the first three months of this year, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft combined sold products and services worth about $2.5 million. Profits before tax for the period came in at $88 billion which translates to more than $1 billion of profit for every working day. But with its latest venture into healthcare, Alphabet could possibly reach even new heights.