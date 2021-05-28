Cancel
Marlette, MI

Marlette Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Marlette Bulletin
 18 days ago

MARLETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aEVmxz500

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 50 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Marlette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

