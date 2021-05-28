Marlette Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MARLETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 50 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 59 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.