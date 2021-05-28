Cancel
Middle East

Jerusalem: eyewitness account from a divided city

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot long after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into force on Friday May 21, members of the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) entered the al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem, reportedly using teargas and stun grenades to disperse Muslims praying there. Over the weekend, IDF personnel escorted Jewish visitors to...

Reuven Rivlin
Yasser Arafat
Benjamin Netanyahu
Palestine
Middle East
Middle EastBirmingham Star

India expresses concern at conflict between Israel, Gaza

New York [US], June 25 (ANI): India on Thursday expressed concern at the potential for renewed violence in East Jerusalem and reaffirmed its strong commitment to the establishment of an independent, viable and democratic State of Palestine. Addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)...
Protestswtaq.com

Palestinian mourners call for change at funeral of Abbas critic

HEBRON, West Bank (Reuters) – Palestinian mourners called on Friday for a change of government as they marched through Hebron for the funeral of one of President Mahmoud Abbas’s most prominent critics, who died after he was arrested by security forces. Thousands of people accompanied Nizar Banat’s coffin through the...
ProtestsYNET News

Tires, fires, lasers: Palestinians smoke out settlers in West Bank

With flashing lasers, honking horns and choking smoke from burning tires, the latest tactics used by Palestinian protesters are dusk till dawn rallies to make life unbearable for Israeli settlers. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. "They will not stay on our land," said one protester, a scarf wrapped around...
Middle East104.1 WIKY

Critic of Abbas dies in Palestinian custody, U.N. demands investigation

HEBRON, West Bank (Reuters) – A Palestinian parliamentary candidate who criticised the internationally-backed Palestinian Authority died on Thursday after being arrested by PA security forces, drawing international demands for an investigation. According to a relative, Nizar Banat was beaten as he was taken away by Palestinian security forces in Hebron...
POTUSWashington Post

Honduras opens embassy in Jerusalem, 4th country to do so

JERUSALEM — Honduras on Thursday opened its embassy in contested Jerusalem, becoming the fourth country to follow the U.S. move under former President Donald Trump to relocate its chief diplomatic mission in Israel from Tel Aviv. To mark the occasion, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and Israel’s new Prime Minister...
Middle Eastcitywatchla.com

The Creation of a Palestinian State Is Inescapable

Denying Palestinian statehood defies Israel’s existence as we know it. The continuing international consensus that supports the establishment of a Palestinian state only strengthens the Palestinians’ resolve to never abandon their quest for a state of their own. Having held on to this position for more than seven decades, they still have no reason to accept anything less, regardless of the vast changes on the ground. They will continue to wait and engage in sporadic violence and mini wars, as we have seen time and again, regardless of the heavy toll in human lives and destruction. However, besides the consistent international consensus in support of a Palestinian state, Israel also has a moral and practical obligation for its own sake to resolve its conflict with the Palestinians based on a two-state solution.
AdvocacyThe Guardian

Amnesty: ‘catalogue of violations’ by Israeli police against Palestinians

The latest flare-up of violence in the Gaza Strip has been accompanied by a “catalogue of violations” committed by Israeli police against Palestinians in Israel and occupied East Jerusalem, according to research from Amnesty International. Arab citizens of Israel have been subjected to unlawful force from officers during peaceful demonstrations,...
Middle Eastthelastamericanvagabond.com

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Insists On Being More Hawkish Than Netanyahu

Newly instated Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, of the far-right wing Yamina Party, decided to continue launching airstrikes upon the besieged Gaza Strip in order to posture as “tough on Gaza” and may have made a vital mistake. Early last Wednesday morning (Palestine local time) Israeli airstrikes were launched into...
Protestsgranthshala.com

Israeli forces target Palestinian demonstrators in East Jerusalem

At least 20 were injured after Israeli police fired tea gas, rubber-coated bullets at Palestinians during a dispute with settlers in Sheikh Jarrah. Israeli police used stun grenades and sprayed foul-smelling water on Palestinians overnight in Sheikh Jarrah’s flashpoint occupied by East Jerusalem. Clashes broke out between Jewish settlers and...
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Israel's new government OKs first settlement construction

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli defense ministry body has advanced plans for 31 West Bank settlement construction projects, the first such move under the country’s new government. The plans approved Wednesday by a Civil Administration panel include schools, commercial buildings and infrastructure in existing West Bank settlements. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s new government was sworn in earlier this month, unseating longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu after four deadlocked elections. The U.S. has called on Israel and the Palestinians to avoid actions that could hinder efforts to bring peace efforts back online, including settlement construction. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Sunday.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

The Recent Gaza War: 10 Lessons Learned

Here are ten takeaways from last month’s “Operation Guardian of the Walls” which should guide Israel’s preparations for the next conflict. 1. Most of the Israeli public is dissatisfied with the results of the operation, and believe that the operation should have continued until Hamas was crushed, despite the expected casualties. This willingness to continue the fight makes it apparent that Israeli sensitivity to casualties is not as great as is generally presumed. The public mood was not accurately reflected in Israeli media.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Hamas Leader in Gaza Demands Immediate Transfer of Qatari Cash

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar raised demands for the immediate transfer of Qatari cash to the Gaza Strip, threatening an escalation if that failed to happen, Kan news reported on Monday evening. Sinwar reportedly made the comments during a meeting on Monday with the U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

‘Hello! This is Israeli intelligence’: The text message igniting fears of a crackdown when Gaza war ends

A text message from a local number flashed up on Omar’s* phone claiming to be Israeli intelligence informing him he would soon be arrested.The young Palestinian had been asked to volunteer as a medic at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound as larger than normal crowds of worshippers were expected during the holy month of Ramadan.But the simmering tensions which has gripped the contested city reached boiling last week, amid scenes of Israeli forces repeatedly storming the mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, with stun grenades and teargas. Outside Palestinian protesters threw back rocks and bottles.It sparked international outcry and the militant...
Middle EastVoice of America

Israeli Courts Could Evict Hundreds of Palestinians From East Jerusalem

Two Palestinian neighborhoods in East Jerusalem have been flashpoints of tension over plans to evict hundreds of Palestinians from homes they have lived in for decades - among the reasons for the recent fighting between Israel and the Islamist Hamas movement in Gaza that left hundreds dead. The Israeli government considers it no more than a property dispute, while Palestinians say it is an attempt to force them as a people to leave East Jerusalem. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem.
ProtestsColumbia Basin Herald

Israel braces for unrest from right-wing Jerusalem march

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Israeli ultranationalists gathered Tuesday near Jerusalem's Old City ahead of a contentious march that threatened to spark renewed violence just weeks after a war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. The planned march in east Jerusalem has posed a test for Israel's fragile new...
ProtestsBBC

Israeli nationalists march through Jerusalem's Old City

Hundreds of Israeli nationalists have taken part in a flag march through occupied East Jerusalem which Palestinians saw as a provocation. The new Israeli government approved changes to the route of the delayed annual event, which marks Israel's capture of East Jerusalem in 1967. Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli police...