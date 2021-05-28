Athletes should travel with confidence, says IOC chief chi

Cancel
Travel

Athletes should travel with confidence, says IOC chief

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo [Japan], May 28 (ANI): International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is confident that the organising committee of Tokyo 2020 will be able to stage a safe and secure showpiece event for the athletes. Bach addressed the 10th International Athletes' Forum (IAF) to confirm that the preparations and delivery...

Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tokyo Olympics: IOC chief Bach to arrive in Japan in July

Tokyo [Japan], June 11 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach will arrive in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics in July, the CEO of the Tokyo organising body said on Thursday. Toshiro Muto told reporters that John Coates, who heads the IOC Coordination Commission overseeing the games' preparations, will arrive on Tuesday along with other senior officials, as per reports in Kyodo News. Meanwhile, with the Tokyo Olympics round the corner, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is looking at redistributing the slots that were held for North Korea. An IOC official speaking at a press conference explained the need to finalize the allocation of slots to ensure fairness as there are athletes waiting for information about participating in the games. Even though North Korea's Olympic committee is yet to make any official communication to the IOC on the decision to miss the Games, North Korea's sports ministry had said in April that Pyongyang would not participate in the Summer Games to protect its athletes from the novel coronavirus. The last time they skipped the Olympics was in 1988. Overseas media personnel will be strictly monitored after entering Japan for the Olympic Games to ensure they have no contact with the public, Tokyo Olympic chief Seiko Hashimoto has said. Hashimoto told an executive board meeting in the opening remarks that Japan is still in a "very difficult situation," and "to make sure that people don't go to places other than the places where they are registered to go, we will use GPS to strictly manage their behavior." Media arriving from abroad need to submit pre-determined destinations during the games and with the use of GPS, they can be tracked by organisers to ensure they are isolated during the first 14 days after arrival. "If any violations are found, measures like suspension or deprivation of accreditation or deportation proceedings will be applied," Toshiro Muto, the Tokyo 2020 CEO, told reporters after the executive board meeting. "After 14 days, they can engage in normal media coverage," Muto said. "Considering the current situation, that is tolerable." (ANI)
Worldswimswam.com

Tokyo 2020 Round-Up: IOC Releases Third Edition of Athlete’s Playbook

The International Olympic Committee released their final set of rules and guidelines for athletes to follow prior to, and while at, the Olympic Games. With the Olympic Games set to kick off at the end of July, preparations for the Games are beginning in all sports, not just in swimming. In this series, SwimSwam looks at some of the leading news from outside of swimming as athletes around the world continue to prepare and qualify for the rescheduled Olympic Games which are due to begin in Tokyo on July 23rd, and Paralympic Games, which are scheduled to begin August 24th.
Sportsswimswam.com

IOC’s Final Athletes Playbook For Tokyo Includes Sanctions For Non-Compliance

Athletes and officials will face potential disciplinary action if they break some of the IOC's implemented COVID-19 protocols in Tokyo. The third edition of the International Olympic Committee’s “playbook” for athletes and officials at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was published on June 15, with expanded details regarding the procedures that will be enforced at the Games and sanctions for rule violations.
Sportsrock947.com

WHO says plans fresh talks with organisers, IOC ahead Tokyo Games

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization will confer this week with Japan’s Olympics organisers and the International Olympic Committee again on risk assessment and management of the Tokyo Games due to start on July 23, a senior WHO expert said on Monday. Up to 10,000 domestic spectators will be...
Travel94.3 Jack FM

Olympics-Athlete return could lead to easier travel for vaccinated Australians

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The return of athletes and officials to Australia after the Tokyo Olympics could lead to a loosening of travel restrictions for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Australian team’s medical director said on Tuesday. Australia will be sending about 480 athletes to Japan for the...
WorldTravel Weekly

Government should be ‘embarrassed’ to allow football but not travel

The government should be “embarrassed” to be opening up for European Championship football matches when it continues to prevent people travelling on holiday. That is according to The Travel Network Group chief executive Gary Lewis who insisted: “It’s clear we’re different to all other sectors. We were the first into this crisis and are going to be the last out.
Sportsinsidethegames.biz

Exclusive: IOC set to relax complete ban on athlete demonstrations at Tokyo 2020

Athletes are set to be allowed to demonstrate inside venues at the delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo after all under measures being considered to give competitors greater scope to express their views during the event. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission is discussing granting athletes permission to demonstrate -...
UEFAmelodyinter.com

Euro 2020: Swiss coach confident of last-16 spot despite tough travel

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic is confident his side have done enough to reach the last 16 at Euro 2020 after a 3-1 win over Turkey on Sunday but he criticised the long distances his side have had to travel during the tournament. Xherdan Shaqiri scored two superb goals as Switzerland...
SportsAustralian News

Tokyo Olympics: IOC chief Bach to arrive in Japan in July

SportsBirmingham Star

Tokyo Olympics: IOC chief Bach to arrive in Japan in July

Sportskfgo.com

WHO says plans fresh talks with organisers, IOC ahead Tokyo Games

