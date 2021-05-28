Report: WWE And NJPW Have Been 'In Talks' Regarding Potential Partnership, Daniel Bryan 'Main Crux'

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Yuengling Center), Tampa, Florida. -205 Live back in the house! Cautious start as Mansoor goes for a single leg takedown, but that plays right into Gulak’s hands. He grounds Mansoor and rides him a bit before Mansoor rolls to the ropes to break. They each throw some leg kicks as they continue to feel each other out. Mansoor gets in a slap, but Gulak controls the arm as the announcers mention Mansoor trained a lot with Gulak before getting to the WWE. Mansoor gets a take down into a head scissors while also controlling the arm. Gulak is able to break and gets an armdrag, but Mansoor rolls through into one of his own and maintains control. Gulak breaks with a head scissors and we are back to a vertical base for each man. Gulak gets another takedown and wraps up the legs and transitions into a chinlock. He then rolls over to really crank on the hold. Nasty! Mansoor is able to get back to his feet and gets another armdrag. Gulak releases and they start from scratch again. Gulak preps for what looks like a Razor’s Edge, but instead goes to a stretch then into a pin attempt for two. He maintains the hold and gets a modified Boston Crab. They then go into a pinfall reversal sequence before Gulak traps the arm and head. Mansoor tries to scramble out, but gets caught with a crucifix pin for two. Gulak gets shoved off and catches a leaping Mansoor with sunset flip, but Mansoor rolls through into a jackknife cover for the win at 5:53.