Russell, KS

Russell Daily Weather Forecast

Russell Updates
Russell Updates
 18 days ago

RUSSELL, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aEVmizQ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 62 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Russell, KS
