Cricket lovers from all across the globe have been patiently waiting for this day. The Grand Final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship is finally here. Both the finalists have been waiting for this day and quietly preparing for this event. For the last 2 years in the World Test Championship, both India and New Zealand have qualified for the final as the two best teams of the tournament. And both teams are in the fine balance going into the match. The venue of the final happens to be Rose Ball in Southampton, UK.