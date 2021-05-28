Cancel
Amazon Prime Day 2021 dates leaked: mark 21st and 22nd June in your diary

By What Hi-Fi?
whathifi.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Day 2021 is just three weeks away. According to Bloomberg, Amazon will hold one of the biggest sales events of the year over the 21st and 22nd June. This would mark a return to normal after Prime Day 2020 was derailed by the pandemic. Bloomberg claims that Amazon...

www.whathifi.com
