Rainy forecast for Hardin? Jump on it!

(HARDIN, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hardin Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hardin:

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 41 °F 2 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.