Friday sun alert in Cuba — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CUBA, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cuba. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cuba:

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 51 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 78 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 72 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.