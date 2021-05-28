Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gastonia, NC

NCRunners Twilight 2021

milesplit.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaston Christian Address - 1625 Lowell Bethesda Rd, Gastonia, NC 28056. An unattached event for athletes looking to get a fast race in under the lights at Gaston Christian. We'll offer the 800m and 1600m on Saturday for Varsity level athletes looking to chase a fast personal best ahead of the public school state championships, that CAN NOT be used as a Regional Qualifying Standard, or from NCISAA athletes looking to end their season with a personal best two weeks after the state championships.

nc.milesplit.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gastonia, NC
Sports
City
Gastonia, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twilight#Ncrunners#Ncisaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Mississippi Stategreensboro.com

Shakeel Moore bound for Mississippi State

GREENSBORO — Shakeel Moore, who played his college basketball freshman season at N.C. State, will transfer to Mississippi State. Moore averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds for Coach Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack in 2020-21. Moore's high school career included stops Ragsdale and Piedmont Classical in Guilford County and at Moravian Prep in Caldwell County.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
247Sports

NC State OF Jonny Butler named ACC Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior outfielder Jonny Butler of the No. 23 NC State baseball team has been named this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. This is the first weekly honor of his career as the Channahon, Ill., native...
College SportsRock Hill Herald

Former NC State guard Shakeel Moore picks new school. Find out where

Former N.C. State guard Shakeel Moore has selected a new playing destination. Moore, a native of Greensboro, announced on Monday that he will be transferring to Mississippi State. He posted the announcement on his Instagram account. During his one season at N.C. State Moore appeared in all 25 games with...