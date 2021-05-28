NCRunners Twilight 2021

Gaston Christian Address - 1625 Lowell Bethesda Rd, Gastonia, NC 28056. An unattached event for athletes looking to get a fast race in under the lights at Gaston Christian. We'll offer the 800m and 1600m on Saturday for Varsity level athletes looking to chase a fast personal best ahead of the public school state championships, that CAN NOT be used as a Regional Qualifying Standard, or from NCISAA athletes looking to end their season with a personal best two weeks after the state championships.