Covid-19 has been easing just a bit lately. However it continues to affect life and livelihood. Many precious lives have been lost to contagion while a huge number of people have been infected. Fresh cases have not stopped either. On June 2, Jammu and Kashmir reported 1718 new infections while 24 others succumbed to the virus. It has already stretched health care facilities. Also one key way in which this crisis is getting reflected is in the unemployment figures. The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) in the latest data showed that urban unemployment rate has soared to almost 18%, the highest in a year, as lockdowns and curtailed economic activity continued to hit the jobs environment across the country.