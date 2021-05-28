Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

GRAINS-Corn consolidates after surge on export demand

Agriculture Online
 19 days ago

* Corn mixed after 6% jump on Thursday * Market weighs Chinese imports, higher expected global crop * Wheat and soybeans ease after tracking corn rally (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn was little changed on Friday, pausing after a steep rebound a day earlier as the market weighed up strong Chinese demand against favourable U.S. growing conditions. Wheat and soybeans edged down after tracking the corn rally on Thursday. Market participants were also adjusting positions in the run-up to a U.S. holiday weekend with markets closed on Monday. The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $6.66-1/4 a bushel by 1159 GMT after climbing 6.4% on Thursday. New-crop December corn lost 0.3%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday confirmed more than 5.6 million tonnes in new-crop corn sales to China last week while not showing large-scale cancellations of old-crop corn purchases by China, as rumoured this week. Recent Chinese buying of U.S. corn has put the focus back on tight global supplies after Chicago prices eased to a one-month low this week on good crop conditions in the U.S. Midwest. The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for global corn output in the 2021/22 season, as high prices encourage more planting, but saw consumption outstripping production. "The IGC is sticking with its prediction ... that the corn market will see its fifth deficit in succession," Commerzbank said in a note. China has loomed large in the corn market as traders have assessed rumours about import purchases and policy steps to curb commodity prices and use other crops in livestock feed. "China has been snapping up U.S. corn cargoes, but its future purchases will depend on domestic production and demand," said one Singapore-based grains trader. CBOT wheat was down 0.4% at $6.73-1/4 a bushel while soybeans were 0.2% lower at $15.34-3/4 a bushel. Argentina's 2020/21 soybean crop is expected at 43.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, citing better than expected crop yields as it increased a previous 43 million tonne estimate. Wheat traders were awaiting the outcome of a large import tender being held by Saudi Arabia, with results expected on Monday. Prices at 1159 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 673.25 -3.00 -0.44 640.50 5.11 CBOT corn 666.25 1.75 0.26 484.00 37.65 CBOT soy 1534.75 -2.25 -0.15 1311.00 17.07 Paris wheat Sep 211.75 -0.25 -0.12 192.50 10.00 Paris maize Jun 270.00 5.00 1.89 198.75 35.85 Paris rape Aug 517.00 -3.25 -0.62 393.00 31.55 WTI crude oil 67.26 0.41 0.61 48.52 38.62 Euro/dlr 1.22 0.00 -0.31 1.2100 0.45 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Goodman )

www.agriculture.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maize#Wheat#Commodity Prices#Chinese#European#Reuters#Cbot#Usda#Igc#Commerzbank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentina says deal on re-opening beef exports may be close, talks continue

BUENOS AIRES, June 15 (Reuters) - Talks between Argentine policymakers and meat industry officials are on track to reach a deal on re-opening exports, officials said on Tuesday, days ahead of the expiration of the government's month-long suspension of international shipments. Argentina, China's second-biggest beef supplier after Brazil, halted exports...
Agriculturegrainews.ca

North American Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola continues lower

WINNIPEG, June 15 (MarketsFarm) – The ICE Futures canola market was weaker for the third-straight session on Tuesday, taking some direction from Chicago Board of Trade soybeans. Recent rains across Western Canada have helped take some of the weather premium out of the market. However, the downtrend was showing signs...
Agriculturenorthernag.net

Strong Momentum Continues for U.S. Beef Exports

Following a record-breaking March performance, exports of U.S. beef continued to build momentum in April, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). April exports of U.S. beef set another new value record at $808.3 million, up 35% from a year ago, with...
Agricultureadvfn.com

Wheat Falls After Egypt Cancels Tender

-- Wheat for July delivery fell 1.9% to $6.61 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday after Egypt's grains buying authority canceled a previously announced tender. -- Soybeans for July delivery fell 0.4% to 14.65 3/4 a bushel. -- Corn for July delivery rose 1.2% to $6.67...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn firms on U.S. crop worries, wheat gains ground

SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Wednesday, supported by concerns over potential yield losses from recent unfavourable weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest. Wheat rose for the first time in four session and soybeans edged higher. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of...
Los Angeles, CAStreetInsider.com

U.S. import prices accelerate in May; export prices surge

FILE PHOTO: Container ships and oil tankers wait in the ocean outside the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim...
AgricultureNature.com

Variable-rate in corn sowing for maximizing grain yield

Sowing density is one of the most influential factors affecting corn yield. Here, we tested the hypothesis that, according to soil attributes, maximum corn productivity can be attained by varying the seed population. Specifically, our objectives were to identify the soil attributes that affect grain yield, in order to generate a model to define the optimum sowing rate as a function of the attributes identified, and determine which vegetative growth indices can be used to predict yield most accurately. The experiment was conducted in Chapadão do Céu-GO in 2018 and 2019 at two different locations. Corn was sown as the second crop after the soybean harvest. The hybrids used were AG 8700 PRO3 and FS 401 PW, which have similar characteristics and an average 135-day cropping cycle. Tested sowing rates were 50, 55, 60, and 65 thousand seeds ha−1. Soil attributes evaluated included pH, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, organic matter, clay content, cation exchange capacity, and base saturation. Additionally, we measured the correlation between the different vegetative growth indices and yield. Linear correlations were obtained through Pearson’s correlation network, followed by path analysis for the selection of cause and effect variables, which formed the decision trees to estimate yield and seeding density. Magnesium and apparent electrical conductivity (ECa) were the most important soil attributes for determining sowing density. Thus, the plant population should be 56,000 plants ha−1 to attain maximum yield at ECa values > 7.44 mS m−1. In addition, the plant population should be 64,800 plants ha−1 at values < 7.44 mS m−1 when magnesium levels are greater than 0.13 g kg−1, and 57,210 plants ha−1 when magnesium content is lower. Trial validation showed that the decision tree effectively predicted optimum plant population under the local experimental conditions, where yield did not significantly differ among populations.
EconomyMySanAntonio

China's recovery steadies as economy slowly starts to rebalance

China's main indicators steadied for a second month, a sign that the recovery is in a more stable phase and the economy is rebalancing slowly. The recovery from the pandemic has been led by a property-fueled construction boom and surging industrial production for export, with consumer spending remaining the weak link -- and the key to more sustainable growth. The latest data released Wednesday by the statistics bureau showed a shift toward consumption-driven demand is underway, but at a gradual pace.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Higher, Soybeans Lower

Corn is 16 to 18 cents higher on the front month, 7 to 9 cents higher on new crop; soybeans are 9 to 11 cents lower with flat spreads, and wheat is 6 to 18 cents higher. Corn trade is 16 to 18 cents higher on the front months with new crop 7 to 9 cents higher and short covering this morning as the forecast is shifting a bit drier, and strong spread action boosting trade.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn steadies, soybeans slip again as Midwest weather watched

(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures inched up on Wednesday, consolidating after two-week lows a day earlier, as investors weighed forecasts for welcome rain and milder temperatures in the Midwest against the risks of persisting dryness for crops.
Economyinvesting.com

Japan Exports Jump by 50% on Record Gains to the U.S. and Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here. Japan’s exports surged by nearly 50% from last year’s dismal level, as record jumps in shipments to the U.S. and Europe helped boost an economy still struggling with the virus at home.
Economy104.1 WIKY

Indonesian exports, imports surge in May amid boom in commodity prices

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s export growth shot up on a yearly basis to an 11-year high in May, supported by high commodity prices and a low base effect, while imports also jumped as domestic demand rose, official data showed on Tuesday. Southeast Asia’s largest economy has seen its exports recover...
Economyagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mostly Weaker as Weather Pattern Change Looms

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: July corn is up 3/4 cent per bushel, July soybeans are up 10 1/4 cents, and July KC wheat is down 11 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mostly weaker overnight with the exception of old crop soybeans and soybean oil. The prospect of a pattern change across the Midwest is more of a threat than declining crop conditions, at least until traders can see if patterns verify or not next week.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures climb as corn prices cool; lean hogs end lower

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) live cattle futures rose on Monday, reaching a one-month top as falling prices for feed grains lifted feeder cattle futures, traders said. CME August live cattle futures settled up 1.250 cents at 121.275 cents per pound after reaching 121.575 cents, the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn rebounds from near 2-week low on USDA crop condition report

CANBERRA, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a near two-week low touched in the previous session, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of crop below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were...