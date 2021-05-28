Blanco Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BLANCO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 85 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly Cloudy High 80 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 25 mph



