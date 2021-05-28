Cancel
Carrollton, MO

Friday set for clouds in Carrollton - 3 ways to make the most of it

Carrollton Times
 18 days ago

(CARROLLTON, MO.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Carrollton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Carrollton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWtCj_0aEVm9NM00

  • Friday, May 28

    Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Carrollton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

