Friday set for clouds in Carrollton - 3 ways to make the most of it

(CARROLLTON, MO.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Carrollton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Carrollton:

Friday, May 28 Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 56 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 69 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Rain Showers Likely High 66 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



