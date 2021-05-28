4-Day Weather Forecast For Nathalie

NATHALIE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 89 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 76 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



