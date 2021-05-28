4-Day Weather Forecast For Nathalie
NATHALIE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
