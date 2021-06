India's government will provide free Covid-19 vaccinations for all adults, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday, as the capital New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai eased lockdowns on falling infection levels. The nation of 1.3 billion people was hit by a massive coronavirus surge with record-breaking infections and deaths in April and May, becoming the second worst-hit nation after the United States with just under 29 million infections. Authorities in Delhi and Mumbai, as well as other cities and states, imposed restrictions on movement and activities. The national government expanded its vaccination drive for over-45s to everyone above 18 from May, but state authorities and private hospitals had to procure and pay for jabs for those aged below 45.