Estill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ESTILL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
