Estill, SC

Estill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Estill Post
 18 days ago

ESTILL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Estill Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

