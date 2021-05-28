Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Vaccine efficacy is a 'gut reaction'

By Flinders University
MedicalXpress
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVarying immune response to vaccinations could be countered with microbiota-targeted interventions helping infants, older people and others to take full advantage of the benefits of effective vaccines, Australian and US experts say. A comprehensive review in Nature Reviews Immunology concludes that evidence is mounting in clinical trials and other studies...

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Bacteria#T Cell#Australian#Nature Reviews Immunology#Embl Australia Group#Sahmri#Flinders University Ph D#Brace#The Gates Foundation#Bcg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthknopnews2.com

Allergic reactions versus side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -As more Americans are becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, there are rising concerns about allergic reactions to components found in the vaccine. “There are risks with anything that you can have an allergy to it,” said Kali Rubenthanler Great Plains Health Family Medicine Physician. “With...
IndustryScience Now

Powerful new COVID-19 vaccine shows 90% efficacy, could boost world’s supply

Science’s COVID-19 reporting is supported by the Heising-Simons Foundation. The dark horse vaccine company Novavax announced strong results today from a pivotal, 30,000-person trial of its pandemic coronavirus vaccine in the United States and Mexico. The vaccine uses a protein of SARS-CoV-2, a different technology from the COVID-19 vaccines authorized so far, and delivered 90.4% overall efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 infections, and 100% protection against moderate and severe disease. Against eight viral variants of interest and concern, its efficacy was 93.2%. And the vaccine appeared safe and well-tolerated.
Public Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis and the COVID-19 Vaccine

If you have an autoimmune disease like rheumatoid arthritis, you may be wondering if the COVID-19 vaccine is right for you. The American College of Rheumatology supports the vaccination of individuals with autoimmune diseases against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise individuals with autoimmune conditions may receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but there is no data currently available about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for people with autoimmune conditions.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Covid-19 vaccines show efficacy in adolescents, paving path towards herd immunity

There are globally now more people vaccinated for COVID-19 than confirmed cases of COVID-19. With globally over 400 million people fully vaccinated and over 1.7 billion vaccine doses administered, herd immunity seems achievable. However, unvaccinated proportions of the population remain, including adolescents ages 12–15 years. Getting this proportion of the population vaccinated will aid in approaching herd immunity as there are approximately 17 million adolescents in the US.
ScienceKCRG.com

Heart reaction probed as possible rare vaccine link in teens

(AP) - Health authorities are trying to determine whether heart inflammation that can occur along with many types of infections could also be a rare side effect in teens after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. An article on seven U.S. teen boys in several states was published online Friday...
IndustryBenzinga

CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe, But Efficacy Not Yet Disclosed

CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) said its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate had passed its first interim analysis, but it was not yet ready to share efficacy data. The company said an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board found no safety concerns for the vaccine, dubbed CV2CoV. “The trial will continue to collect...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Fact Check-Why Relative Risk Reduction, not Absolute Risk Reduction, is most often used in calculating vaccine efficacy

Referring to a “peer reviewed study” published in medical journal The Lancet, users on social media have erroneously claimed that the reported efficacy rates for the available COVID-19 vaccines are “deceiving” and that the real rate of protection from immunization is much lower. This stems from a misinterpretation of two different measurements, the relative risk reduction (RRR) and the absolute risk reduction (ARR).
Pharmaceuticalsfullfact.org

This Morning guest makes misleading claims on vaccine efficacy

A heated exchange between presenter Dermot O’Leary and guest Beverley Turner on This Morning, about whether the Covid-19 vaccines stop you from catching and passing on the disease has gone viral on social media. Ms Turner claimed: “[The vaccine] does not stop you contracting or passing on the virus.”. Multiple,...
Sciencepilotonline.com

Next NASA Sigma Series: The science and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines

HAMPTON — Barely six months after the first COVID-19 vaccines have been approved, Hampton Roads has gone from not having enough doses to begging people to get one. How did that happen? Why do people still need to wear a mask if they’re vaccinated? Why are people hesitant to get a vaccine?
Plymouth Meeting, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

INOVIO Expands Partnership with Advaccine to Conduct Global Phase 3 Efficacy Trial of COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Candidate

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and HPV-associated diseases, this week announced an expansion of its previously announced partnership with Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co., Ltd. (“Advaccine”) to jointly conduct a global Phase 3 segment of the ongoing Phase 2/3 trial called INNOVATE (INOVIO INO-4800 Vaccine Trial for Efficacy). Together, the companies will evaluate the safety and efficacy of INO-4800 in a two-dose regimen (2.0 mg), administered one month apart, in a two-to-one randomization in subjects 18 years and older across several countries, primarily in Latin America and Asia. The primary endpoint of the Phase 3 segment will be virologically confirmed COVID-19 disease. The 2.0 mg dose was selected from the Phase 2 segment, where INO-4800 was shown to be generally well-tolerated and immunogenic in all tested age groups.
ScienceMedscape News

Recombinant Zoster Vaccine Is Efficacious and Safe in Frail Individuals

Desmond Curran, PhD; Joon H. Kim, MD; Sean Matthews, MSc; Christophe Dessart, MSc; Myron J. Levin, MD; Lidia Oostvogels, MD; Megan E. Riley, PhD; Kenneth E. Schmader, MD; Anthony L. Cunningham, MD; Shelly A. McNeil, MD; Anne E. Schuind, MD; Melissa K. Andrew, MD. Abstract and Introduction. Background/Objectives: Frail participants...
WorldTelegraph

China producing millions of doses but questions over vaccine efficacy remain

A Mongolian official has insisted that Chinese-made vaccines are effective as it – and other countries using vaccines made by the People’s Republic – see rising cases despite high vaccination rates. On Wednesday Mongolia reported 1,312 new cases of the disease and an analysis by the New York Times showed...
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Provides 90% Efficacy, Will Submit for Regulation

Experts suggest the vaccine, if regulated by the FDA, would benefit the US as a booster dose to combat waning immunity against emerging variants. Investigative COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373, from Novavax Inc, was associated with 90.4% overall prevention of symptomatic disease in new findings from the company’s phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial.
Scienceeasyhealthoptions.com

How your gut affects how well vaccines work

There’s probably been no time in recent history that more people have been focused on the subject of vaccines. After all, we’ve lived through a pandemic for over a year. But of course, vaccines are nothing new… the seasonal flu vaccines and pneumonia vaccines have been around for a while.