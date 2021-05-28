4-Day Weather Forecast For Burlington

BURLINGTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 71 °F, low 51 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 62 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 62 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



