Burlington, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Burlington

Posted by 
Burlington Times
 18 days ago

BURLINGTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aEVloJz00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Burlington Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
