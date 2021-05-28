Hebbronville Weather Forecast

HEBBRONVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 93 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 72 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 89 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, May 31 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 91 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 22 mph



