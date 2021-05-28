Cancel
Cozad, NE

Cozad Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Cozad Dispatch
 18 days ago

COZAD, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aEVllfo00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cozad Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

