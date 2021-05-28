Cancel
Alderson, WV

Friday rain in Alderson: Ideas to make the most of it

Alderson News Beat
 18 days ago

(ALDERSON, WV) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Alderson Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alderson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aEVlHO800

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Alderson News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

