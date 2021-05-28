Cancel
Newberry, MI

Friday sun alert in Newberry — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Newberry Dispatch
Newberry Dispatch
 18 days ago

(NEWBERRY, MI) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newberry:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aEVl2EU00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 57 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 66 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

