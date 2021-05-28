Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nocona, TX

Friday rain in Nocona: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Nocona Post
Nocona Post
 18 days ago

(NOCONA, TX) Friday is set to be rainy in Nocona, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nocona:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aEVkynO00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Nocona Post

Nocona Post

Nocona, TX
15
Followers
75
Post
917
Views
ABOUT

With Nocona Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nocona, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Nocona, TXPosted by
Nocona Post

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(NOCONA, TX) Monday is set to be rainy in Nocona, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Nocona, TXPosted by
Nocona Post

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Nocona

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Nocona: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Nocona, TXPosted by
Nocona Post

Nocona forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Nocona: Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...