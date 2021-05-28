Cancel
Newcastle, WY

Daily Weather Forecast For Newcastle

Newcastle Updates
Newcastle Updates
 18 days ago

NEWCASTLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aEVkw1w00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

