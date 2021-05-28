Piedmont Daily Weather Forecast
PIEDMONT, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
