Orange Grove, TX

Weather Forecast For Orange Grove

Posted by 
 18 days ago

ORANGE GROVE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4JmZ_0aEVkuGU00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Orange Grove Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

