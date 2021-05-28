Cancel
Cle Elum, WA

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Cle Elum Times
 18 days ago

(CLE ELUM, WA) A sunny Friday is here for Cle Elum, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cle Elum:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aEVktNl00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

