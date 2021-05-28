Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goodland, KS

Goodland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Goodland News Alert
Goodland News Alert
 18 days ago

GOODLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aEVkrcJ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Goodland News Alert

Goodland News Alert

Goodland, KS
7
Followers
77
Post
532
Views
ABOUT

With Goodland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goodland, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Goodland, KSPosted by
Goodland News Alert

Get weather-ready — Goodland’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Goodland: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;