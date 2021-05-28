Cancel
New Hampton, IA

4-Day Weather Forecast For New Hampton

New Hampton Voice
New Hampton Voice
 18 days ago

NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aEVkqja00

  • Friday, May 28

    Light rain likely in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 51 °F, low 34 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



With New Hampton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

