4-Day Weather Forecast For New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Light rain likely in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 51 °F, low 34 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.