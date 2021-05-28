4-Day Weather Forecast For New Hampton

NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Light rain likely in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night High 51 °F, low 34 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



