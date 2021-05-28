Cancel
Grafton, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Grafton

Grafton Updates
Grafton Updates
 18 days ago

GRAFTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aEVknKd00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Grafton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

