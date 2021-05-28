Cancel
Perry, NY

A rainy Friday in Perry — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Perry News Watch
Perry News Watch
 18 days ago

(PERRY, NY) Friday is set to be rainy in Perry, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Perry:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aEVkiv000

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 50 °F, low 40 °F
    • 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 50 °F, low 43 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

