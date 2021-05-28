Crownpoint Daily Weather Forecast
CROWNPOINT, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 47 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
