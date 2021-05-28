Cancel
Crownpoint, NM

Crownpoint Daily Weather Forecast

Crownpoint Today
Crownpoint Today
 18 days ago

CROWNPOINT, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWtCj_0aEVkg9Y00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Crownpoint Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

