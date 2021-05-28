Cancel
Delta, UT

Friday has sun for Delta — 3 ways to make the most of it

Delta Voice
 18 days ago

(DELTA, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Delta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Delta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aEVkfGp00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 51 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 49 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Delta Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

