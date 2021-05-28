Cancel
Holbrook, AZ

Weather Forecast For Holbrook

Posted by 
Holbrook Times
 18 days ago

HOLBROOK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aEVkeO600

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Holbrook, AZ
Holbrook Times

Holbrook is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(HOLBROOK, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Holbrook. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!