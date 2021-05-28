Weather Forecast For Holbrook
HOLBROOK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.