New Windsor, MD

New Windsor Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

New Windsor Dispatch
New Windsor Dispatch
 18 days ago

NEW WINDSOR, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aEVkdVN00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 55 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Windsor, MD
