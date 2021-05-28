Cancel
Centreville, AL

Centreville Weather Forecast

Centreville Updates
Centreville Updates
 18 days ago

CENTREVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aEVkbjv00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Centreville Updates

Centreville Updates

Centreville, AL
