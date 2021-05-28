Windom Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WINDOM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
